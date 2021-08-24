Advertisement

Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations

A social media post on child mistreatment claims has gone viral
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Facebook post alleging cases of child abuse at the Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere has reached more than 40,000 shares since it was posted on Thursday.

Tanya Couillard, the woman who created the post, said she worked at the Montessori for only four days before she quit.

“When I look at it now, it looks like a place that shouldn’t be open. A place I wouldn’t want to go inside of again. And I feel bad for any child that ever had to walk in there,” she said.

She claims children are mistreated inside the school, including her own two-year-old daughter. In the post, she shared her daughter’s incident and other examples of what she’s claimed to see a single teacher assistant did.

The viral post brought others forward.

“I saw yelling, belittling, scolding like I have never seen before,” said Ramona Marquardt.

Marquardt said she also worked at the Montessori, but had enough after a month.

“I do have parents that say that their children have learned a lot here, but what is that at the risk of?” Marquardt said.

A parent sent in an anonymous statement defending the school. He said “the accused actions of one teacher do not represent the values of the school” and there are policies parents are well aware of. He added he never felt the school’s conditions were unsafe, and that he’s proud to have his children attending the school.

A man inside the building told WBAY “the claims are untrue and exaggerated”. He couldn’t say more to the media.

An attorney sent over a statement from the Montessori that read they are “dismayed and distressed to learn about these and allegations” and the accused teacher is no longer with the school. It also mentioned an internal investigation is underway.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families sent an email response to our questions on regulations. The DCF said the Montessori is exempt from child care regulations in Wisconsin due to being identified as a private school.

The Department of Public Instruction clarified the regulations. The DPI said private schools are only regulated by them if the school receives vouchers as choice schools. However, DPI said the Montessori in question is not a part of that program, therefore, parents make the decisions on enrollment. DPI mentioned abuse allegations are looked at by police.

The De Pere Police Department is asking anyone with concerns or information to reach out.

Couillard said she’s working to file a police complaint and has scheduled a final peaceful protest outside the Montessori for Wednesday from 3:00pm to 5:30pm.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Mugshot of Jesus Mora
Man charged with false imprisonment, victim intimidation following multi-hour police standoff
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

Latest News

The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, average 1,369 cases per day
A group of swimmers practice with their lifeguard instructor during "Lessons by Lifeguards".
“Lessons by Lifeguards” teaching lifesaving skills to kids in the pool
Evers announces new grant programs to help families
Evers announces new grant programs to help families
West De Pere School district letter
West De Pere School Board holding special meeting Tuesday to review quarantine process