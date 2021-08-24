Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Facebook post alleging cases of child abuse at the Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere has reached more than 40,000 shares since it was posted on Thursday.

Tanya Couillard, the woman who created the post, said she worked at the Montessori for only four days before she quit.

“When I look at it now, it looks like a place that shouldn’t be open. A place I wouldn’t want to go inside of again. And I feel bad for any child that ever had to walk in there,” she said.

She claims children are mistreated inside the school, including her own two-year-old daughter. In the post, she shared her daughter’s incident and other examples of what she’s claimed to see a single teacher assistant did.

The viral post brought others forward.

“I saw yelling, belittling, scolding like I have never seen before,” said Ramona Marquardt.

Marquardt said she also worked at the Montessori, but had enough after a month.

“I do have parents that say that their children have learned a lot here, but what is that at the risk of?” Marquardt said.

A parent sent in an anonymous statement defending the school. He said “the accused actions of one teacher do not represent the values of the school” and there are policies parents are well aware of. He added he never felt the school’s conditions were unsafe, and that he’s proud to have his children attending the school.

A man inside the building told WBAY “the claims are untrue and exaggerated”. He couldn’t say more to the media.

An attorney sent over a statement from the Montessori that read they are “dismayed and distressed to learn about these and allegations” and the accused teacher is no longer with the school. It also mentioned an internal investigation is underway.

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families sent an email response to our questions on regulations. The DCF said the Montessori is exempt from child care regulations in Wisconsin due to being identified as a private school.

The Department of Public Instruction clarified the regulations. The DPI said private schools are only regulated by them if the school receives vouchers as choice schools. However, DPI said the Montessori in question is not a part of that program, therefore, parents make the decisions on enrollment. DPI mentioned abuse allegations are looked at by police.

The De Pere Police Department is asking anyone with concerns or information to reach out.

Couillard said she’s working to file a police complaint and has scheduled a final peaceful protest outside the Montessori for Wednesday from 3:00pm to 5:30pm.

