Electric scooter safety put under spotlight after Green Bay man’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died over the weekend after reportedly falling off an electric scooter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and recently a person was seriously injured in Green Bay while riding one.

Despite that, the city of Green Bay says its data shows these scooters have a good safety record.

Electric scooters have popped up in Appleton and Green Bay in the past few months.

“If you’re going 20 miles per hour and you know, in our community there’s no protected lane for these scooters,” Dr, Angie Qualio, an emergency medicine physician at Bellin Health, said.

The 39-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, died Saturday night and he wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to the Iron Mountain Police Department.

The electric scooter company Bird told Action 2 News in a statement, “We are saddened to hear this news. Our thoughts are with the individual’s friends and loved ones during this time.”

“I think oftentimes there’s inexperience involved with speed,” Dr. Qualio said. “Then oftentimes these are people who weren’t planning ahead to be on this, so they didn’t bring a helmet. The ease of having a helmet available to you is not there.”

Green Bay’s Department of Community and Economic Development oversees the Bird scooter program.

According to the DCEC, it had an issue early on with teenagers riding Bird scooters but has since added a new feature requiring people enter their driver’s license or a state ID before renting a scooter.

The University of North Carolina has been tracking e-scooter deaths, and in March of this year, they published a report attributing at least 53 fatalities around the world from 2016 to March of 2021 to the vehicles.

Stephanie Hummel, a planner II at DCEC, said the agency has only had one accident with an e-scooter involving someone hitting it while no one was on it.

Yet, Bellin told Action 2 News it saw a patient with a “significant scooter accident” last week.

“The type of information that we’re going to receive is going to come through the calls that go through either Bird’s system and they’ll let us know if there any accidents,” Hummel said. “Or, from someone calling the police department to report an accident.”

Launched on July 19, there have been more than 13,400 rides on Birds with the average ride being 1.4 miles, according to DCEC.

“We want people to ride the scooters like they would ride a bike in the state of Wisconsin,” Hummel said. “So that would mean you could ride in the road. You can ride on bike lanes. You can ride in the sidewalks as long as you’re in a residential area.”

