Calling all duck hunters

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s being billed as a “celebration of everything waterfowl.”

This Saturday, hunters from around state will converge on Oshkosh.

In the world of waterfowl hunting, all the leading organizations, including the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl, are joining with the DNR on Saturday to host the Waterfowl Hunters Expo at the Sunny View Expo Center in Oshkosh.

“Everybody who is in this is in it for good reasons, we want to celebrate the strength of the waterfowl hunting community, they good things that waterfowlers do for their broader community, whether it’s in terms of creating better wetlands that benefit the community, or it’s for enjoying the heritage of a waterfowl hunt,” says Bruce Ross, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Executive Director.

By holding the expo, which will include more than 80 vendors exhibiting the latest technology, gear, boats and decoys, Ross is hoping the state can build upon the 65,000 Wisconsinites who duck and goose hunt.

“And that number has been over the past decade slowly declining, the states around us it’s been more rapidly declining, but we’re holding our own here in Wisconsin and with Covid and people wanting to get outside last year, we actually saw a bump up to the levels of waterfowlers we experienced five years ago,” explains Ross.

In an effort to recruit new hunters, including women, Ross says the expo is designed to be family friendly, with a number of calling competitions and demonstrations designed to entertain.

And dogs are welcome on a leash.

“You can bring your kids out and they can touch a duckling, they can climb into or out of a rig, they’ll see dogs run around and do what is so important in the waterfowl hunting experience, so there’s a lot of activities, BB guns, archery range, things that will entertain, inform and educate that next generation,” says Ross.

The Waterfowl Hunters Expo runs Saturday from 8-am until 5-pm.

Tickets are $10 dollars for adults and $8 military, veterans and first responders.

Children 12 and under are free, as is parking for the event.

