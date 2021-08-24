Bicyclist dies after crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old has died after his bike was hit by a truck in Dodge County.

The victim’s name was not released.

The crash happened Sunday, Aug. 22. At 5:25 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on County Highway AW at East Rock River Road in the Township of Trenton.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist was traveling south on East Rock River Road and a pickup truck driver was traveling east on the highway. The bicyclist entered the intersection in attempt to turn left on the highway and was hit by the pickup truck.

The bicyclist was taken to Waupun Hospital and then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison. They died on Monday, Aug. 23.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.