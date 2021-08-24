Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after crash in Dodge County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old has died after his bike was hit by a truck in Dodge County.

The victim’s name was not released.

The crash happened Sunday, Aug. 22. At 5:25 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on County Highway AW at East Rock River Road in the Township of Trenton.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist was traveling south on East Rock River Road and a pickup truck driver was traveling east on the highway. The bicyclist entered the intersection in attempt to turn left on the highway and was hit by the pickup truck.

The bicyclist was taken to Waupun Hospital and then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison. They died on Monday, Aug. 23.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
Mugshot of Jesus Mora
Man charged with false imprisonment, victim intimidation following multi-hour police standoff
Nurse Vanessa Alfermann caught COVID-19 shortly after her husband in November 2020. Following...
Nurse who lost baby to COVID-19 complications urges vaccinations
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

Latest News

Chad Carlson is accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend and beating up her dog in...
Michigan man accused of beating woman and dog in Allouez
Milwaukee Police Department
Suspected drag racer charged with two Milwaukee deaths
HSHS hospitals
HSHS hospitals change visitor policies due to COVID-19 in communities
August 24 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms