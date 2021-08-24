BACK 2 SCHOOL: Shopping trends for tech and apparel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Back 2 School time and we’re looking at technology and trends for 2021.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are spending more money on electronics and clothing than last year as students return to in-person learning.

During 2020′s virtual learning, kids opted for casual and comfortable clothing. The NRF says this year, they’re looking for snazzy new first day of school outfits.

Forty-nine percent of parents with school-aged kids say students have been excited to shop for apparel. That’s up from 42 percent in 2020.

When it comes to technology, Life Expert and Consumer Tech Journalist Jennifer Jolly says parents are doubling down on devices like smart wearables, e-learning tools and laptops.

Headphones are a hot item--especially ones with a microphone attached. Those are handy if kids have to transition back into virtual learning.

“Parents are on a budget and a recent survey shows more than half of all parents in America with school-aged kids are super anxious this year about pricey school supply lists,” says Jolly.

Jolly recommends looking for student and educator discounts.

“Right now, a lot of companies are saying, ‘hey, parents and students really need a break.’ So you’re going to find some of the best discounts of the year, between Prime Sunday in July and then Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coming around the holidays. Right now is an awesome time to find great deals on all of these things,” says Jolly.

Jolly recommends using Slick Deals to look for savings and research.

