Appleton Area School District to now require masks

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will now be required for all students, staff and visitors inside buildings in the Appleton Area School District.

Members of the School Board voted to require the masks during a meeting Monday night by a vote of 4-1.

The masks will also be required on district transportation.

Monday night’s decision reverses a previous decision, which allowed masks to be optional. That decision was made in late July.

Protesters on both sides of the issue were expected to gather outside as the meeting went on, however if they wanted to watch the decision, they would have to do so online, as the district hasn’t held in-person meetings since the beginning of the pandemic.

District officials notified community members on Friday that they were considering a reversal of the previous decision.

Community members were allowed to speak about the topic during the meeting, but if they chose to do so, had to register by 12 p.m. Monday.

Monday’s decision comes as the board looks to also fill two vacancies on the board, due to two members who recently resigned.

“I know that obviously the last year and a half has been really difficult on a lot of people but I hope that we can encourage our schools to be able to kind of change the current stance,” said Dr. Elizabeth Menzel of Mosaic Health.

“Imagine you handing your children into adults who are suppose to advocate for them and fight for them and they’re going to be abused, my words, abused by muzzling them all day long,” said Blong Yang, a candidate for the Appleton School Board.

More than a dozen people were reported as registered to speak in person, and would be allowed inside the building. If they weren’t speaking, they had to wait in a separate area that was away from the board room.

Some people have spoken out on social media, and opposed mandatory masking, and hundreds have signed a petition asking for mask requirements, including one circulated by an area health care provider.

