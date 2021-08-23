Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is offering a $100 reward for people who get their first COVID-19 vaccination between now and Labor Day.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the incentive Monday during a news conference at the Winnebago County Health Department.

Those who get their first shot during this time period will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

FULL DETAILS: https://100.wisconsin.gov/

Wisconsin residents age 12 and older are eligible for the reward. The reward period is Aug. 20-Sept. 6.

“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” said Gov. Evers. “From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100 bucks. It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I’m calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”

There’s no need to show proof of insurance, identification or citizenship to claim the reward.

Eligible participants will need to fill out a form at https://100.wisconsin.gov/

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread and mutate into highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant. Fortunately, the science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The vaccines are extremely safe. They are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And they are critical to protecting our kids, our healthcare workers, and the most vulnerable people in our state. Let’s not give COVID-19 the opportunity to keep mutating: roll up your sleeve, get your vaccine, and claim your $100.”

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to making an appointment.

Those who need transportation to a vaccination site can call 211.

We know you want to do right by your community by getting a #COVID19 vaccine and we want to thank you with a $100 Visa gift card! Get the details at https://t.co/aIxeeK5iOM and roll up your sleeves, Wisconsin! #YouStopTheSpread @GovEvers pic.twitter.com/QBXy63jr0V — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 23, 2021

