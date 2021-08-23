Advertisement

Wisconsin offering $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive through Labor Day

Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
Health officials plan for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is offering a $100 reward for people who get their first COVID-19 vaccination between now and Labor Day.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the incentive Monday during a news conference at the Winnebago County Health Department.

Those who get their first shot during this time period will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

FULL DETAILS: https://100.wisconsin.gov/

Wisconsin residents age 12 and older are eligible for the reward. The reward period is Aug. 20-Sept. 6.

“As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that,” said Gov. Evers. “From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100 bucks. It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I’m calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19.”

There’s no need to show proof of insurance, identification or citizenship to claim the reward.

Eligible participants will need to fill out a form at https://100.wisconsin.gov/

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread and mutate into highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant. Fortunately, the science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “The vaccines are extremely safe. They are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. And they are critical to protecting our kids, our healthcare workers, and the most vulnerable people in our state. Let’s not give COVID-19 the opportunity to keep mutating: roll up your sleeve, get your vaccine, and claim your $100.”

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s guide to making an appointment.

Those who need transportation to a vaccination site can call 211.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police on the scene of an incident on the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue
Green Bay Police: Suspect in custody after a domestic disturbance on Oakland Avenue, 3 others safe
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
A colorful collection of cars get ready to make their way through the streets of Green Bay on...
Classic cars spark memories and raise funds for 2nd Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge