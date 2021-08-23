‘We support you.’ Ceremony planned to honor law enforcement officers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of officers and deputies across Brown County are being asked to take part in a special ceremony next month to thank them for their dedication to protecting the community.

This is the fourth year for the Respect for Law Banquet, but this year’s event will be a little different.

“There’s no strings attached. It’s free for any law enforcement -- active law enforcement and a spouse or guest,” says Steve Marshall chair of the event and member of the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club.

Organizers are focused on capturing the attention of every active law enforcement officer in Brown County, simply wanting to say thank you.

The Green Bay Preble Optimist Club is again hosting the event with one very simple goal in mind.

“We just feel it’s really important, especially in our community, to honor the men and women in blue... the people that put their lives on the line and protect us on a daily basis,” says Marshall.

After violent protests and anti-police movements consumed much of 2020, coupled with the challenges brought on by COVID, Marshall says the community wants to show officers it supports them.

“We need them. They’re vital to the safety of the community and to our ways that we live our lives,” he says.

In the past, the optimist club looked at the event as a fundraiser.

Money raised helps fund programs to benefit youth in the area, including scholarships.

While that will still happen, this year’s focus is not finances, but on recognizing the dangerous work and sacrifices officers may face and honoring each active law enforcement member of the community.

“With what’s happening in the country and the community, just want to honor those that protect us,” says Marshall.

The September 15th event is free to all law enforcement in Brown County, but attendees need to sign up before it.

There will be dinner, program, and thanks to a donation from Packers Give Back, officers will receive commemorative coins.

Click here for more information on the program or to sign up to attend.

