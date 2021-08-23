Advertisement

Oshkosh police looking for information after weekend shooting on N. Main St.

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a person was treated for gunshot wounds over the weekend. Officers hope the public has information to help solve the crime.

The victim walked into a tavern on N. Main St. at 1 o’clock Saturday morning and said he’d been shot several times. Police found evidence that he’d been shot on the 500-block of North Main.

Police said he was treated at a hospital and his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police said Monday they’re not aware of anyone else being wounded.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

Police are asking if you have information that can help their investigation, contact the police department at (920) 236-5700. You can also provide information anonymously through Winnebago Countywide Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or using the P3 app for Apple and Android devices.

