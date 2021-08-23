Neenah comes together to celebrate child with brain cancer on her 10th birthday

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police and public workers put on a personal parade, and piece together quite a party. The City of Neenah is helping a young girl battling brain cancer -- celebrate her 10th birthday.

They’re lined up and ready to go. More than a dozen vehicles from the City of Neenah, Winnebago County, and local businesses reported for duty Monday morning. They were helping to celebrate Kambria Grenfell’s 10th birthday. Back in December, the then 9-year old was diagnosed with DIPG, a form of brain cancer.

“She can’t talk anymore. She can’t walk anymore, but that’s what DIPG does. It’s in the ponds in the brain stem so it takes away your ability to talk, to walk, eventually your breathing and your heart so pretty much these kids are trapped in their bodies,” says Kambria’s mom, Rachel Grenfell.

Doctors gave her six to nine months to live. “There’s no treatment. She gets radiation and then trials,” adds Rachel Grenfell.

Wanting to make her 10th birthday extra special, her mom reached out to the police department about a drive-by birthday parade. Police Officer Stu Zuehls helped organize it. He says, “Let’s make this big, let’s really do something special. So I contacted a bunch of the city crews and they got some garbage trucks and dump trucks and we’ve got a rescue vehicle out here and as many officers as we could.”

Police cars, fire trucks, snow plows and even the Midwest Restoration mascot passed by the Grenfell’s house as Kambria sat outside, waving back to those sending birthday wishes. Members of the fire department, police department, and even some friends stopping to give her gifts.

According to Rachel Grenfell, “It’s very emotional and heartwarming that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate her.”

The parade, just part of the birthday celebrations for this fighter. And a day no one will ever forget.

