Advertisement

MUGGY AIR RETURNS, ALONG WITH STORM CHANCES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few early day showers are possible Monday but by in large the day will be pretty quiet. One thing you’ll notice by the afternoon is a sharp increase in humidity relative to what we enjoyed Sunday. Heat indices may be up to around 90° once again with dew point values pushing 70°.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again anytime from Tuesday morning through the afternoon and even into Wednesday morning. It’s still a bit hard to nail down when and where batches of storms will be but there will be some around. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. There is currently a LEVEL 1 out of 5 for some severe weather during this time but an upgrade to a LEVEL 2 is possible over the next 24 hours.

More rain and storms are likely going into Thursday and Friday as the weather pattern stays unsettled. Additional heavy rain could occur. Temperatures may be kept down into the upper 70s due to the increased cloud cover and rain chances.

Additional showers and storms are expected for the upcoming weekend as well. It’ll be warm and humid so any storm may produce more heavy rainfall. Total rainfall over the next week may be in the 4″ to 5″ rain in some spots!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: S 7-12 KTS WAVES: 1′ OR LESS

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Clear during the evening with increasing clouds overnight. A late shower is possible. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible then partly cloudy. Hot and humid in the afternoon. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Some strong storms are possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. A few storms are still possible, especially in the morning. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Showers and storms possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
Green Bay Police on the scene of an incident on the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue
Green Bay Police: Suspect in custody after a domestic disturbance on Oakland Avenue, 3 others safe
delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people try livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

Dew points on the rise Monday
First Alert Forecast: Warm, unsettled week ahead
First Alert Weather
ACTIVE WORK WEEK AHEAD
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return tomorrow!
First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity return tomorrow!
First Alert Weather
A BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY FORECAST