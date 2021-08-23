MUGGY AND ACTIVE WEEK AHEAD

The humidity has been on the increase today... and that will lead to a warm night. Lows will stay in the upper half of the 60s with partly cloudy skies. While a stray storm cannot be ruled out, most of us will stay dry. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Thunderstorms will become more likely Tuesday through Wednesday morning... then again late Thursday into Friday. These storms could bring heavy rainfall and even some severe weather. The heaviest downpours may produce 1-3″ of rainfall. But due to the uncertainty of the exact track of these storms, it’s difficult to say precisely where the heaviest rain will fall until storms develop.

The first, more widespread opportunity for rain could be as early as midday Tuesday. A cluster of storms should form to our west overnight and approach central Wisconsin by the mid/late morning. But, these storms may fizzle or drop south. There’s a more likely chance for heavier rain late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. For the rest of Wednesday and first half of Thursday, only spotty storms would be expected. More widespread storms move back in LATE Thursday.

The higher humidity that began arriving today will persist through Wednesday. Thursday will still be slightly humid, but not as muggy as the early week. However, any relief we see on Thursday is likely short-lived as the muggier air makes a return for Friday and the weekend. There are signs of a pattern shift back to cooler, more comfortable weather for the next work week! Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: S/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: S/W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm and quite humid. A stray storm? LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Variable clouds. Midday storms possible, another round more likely at NIGHT. Muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Early storms, then a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms... mostly LATE. Slightly cooler, not as muggy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Turning muggier once again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Very warm and muggy. More clouds than sun with scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Lingering showers with partly cloudy skies. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.