Love returns to do individual drills at practice, Packers make roster moves

The reported release of LB Kamal Martin is a surprise after what he showed in 2020 camp
Jordan Love in training camp
Jordan Love in training camp
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quarterback Jordan Love returned to the field at the Packers’ training camp practice Monday, taking part in individual drills only, not taking any 11-on-11 work.

Coach Matt LaFleur has said that was the plan, with hopes that Love can do more extensive work on Tuesday.

Also Monday, the Packers made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s 3:00 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to 80 players.

Green Bay offically announced it has released TE Daniel Crawford. But it is a move that is not yet official that was more surprising: the Packers’ release of 2nd-year ILB Kamal Martin. Last year’s 5th-round draft pick drew rave reviews at this time last year, but is now off the roster, according to Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Packers are also trading CB Ka’Dar Hollman to the Texans for a 2022 7th-round draft pick.

On the offensive line in practice, rookie Ryce Newman and veteran Lucas Patrick were seen swapping reps at left guard and right guard.

