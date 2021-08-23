Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Remembering America’s fallen soldiers in Afghanistan

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the wake of what’s taking place in Afghanistan, a local veteran is making it his mission to honor American servicemembers who lost their lives in the war in Afghanistan.

“Remember the Fallen” takes place Tuesday, August 24, in Manitowoc. The event takes place at The Wharf, 606 Quay St., and includes a reading of the 2,443 names of fallen men and women starting at 11 A.M. The reading is expected to take six hours.

The event is put on by Ryan Brahmstadt and AmVets Post 99. Our Chris Roth spoke with Brahmstadt, who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, about the importance of this event.

