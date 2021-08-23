HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS TODAY...

There’s a warm front in Iowa, pushing into Wisconsin this morning. This boundary is going to bring the heat and humidity back into the area. Look for afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, although it will be a few degrees cooler by the lakeshore. As the muggy air increases today, the afternoon heat index may climb above 90 degrees for areas southwest of Green Bay.

Skies will be partly cloudy today... There’s a TINY chance of a pop-up thundershower this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will become more likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Some of these storms into the midweek could bring heavy rainfall. The heaviest downpours may bring 1-3″ of rainfall, but due to the uncertainty of the exact track of these storms, it’s difficult to say precisely where the heaviest rain will fall.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off all the way through the workweek. While the temperatures will cool somewhat for Thursday and Friday, the humidity really won’t break much through the upcoming weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy. Slight t’shower chance. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunder. Quite humid. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Variable clouds. Spotty thunder... Heavier storms late at night. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Early storms, then sun. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Storms SOUTH. A little cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 85

