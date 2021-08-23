Advertisement

HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS TODAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, although it will be a few degrees cooler by the lakeshore. As the muggy air increases today, the afternoon heat index may climb above 90 degrees for areas southwest of Green Bay.

Skies will be partly cloudy today... There’s a TINY chance of a pop-up thundershower this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will become more likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some of these storms into the midweek could bring heavy rainfall and even some severe weather. The heaviest downpours may bring 1-3″ of rainfall, but due to the uncertainty of the exact track of these storms, it’s difficult to say precisely where the heaviest rain will fall.

Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off all the way through the workweek. While the temperatures will cool somewhat for Thursday and Friday, the humidity really won’t break much through the upcoming weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy. Slight t’shower chance. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty thunder. Quite humid. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Variable clouds. Spotty thunder... Heavier storms late at night. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Early storms, then sun. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Storms SOUTH. A little cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, still humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police on the scene of an incident on the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue
Green Bay Police: Suspect in custody after a domestic disturbance on Oakland Avenue, 3 others safe
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin fire chief
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”

Latest News

First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid week ahead
August 23 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
First Alert Weather
HEAT & HUMIDITY RETURNS TODAY...
August 23 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy Monday