Man charged with false imprisonment, victim intimidation following multi-hour police standoff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested Sunday following a multi-hour standoff on the 1400 block of South Oakland Avenue in Green Bay has been formally charged.

Court documents reveal 27-year-old Jesus Mora of Green Bay has been charged with the following:

False imprisonment - felony

Felony intimidation of a victim - felony

Disorderly conduct - misdemeanor

All of the charges have repeater and domestic abuse modifications.

As previously reported, officers were called to the area at 2 p.m. for a disturbance.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor who called for help told dispatch said screaming and banging could be heard coming from an apartment, and that a man at the location was possibly holding children hostage, and may also be armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they stated they were able to make contact with two men and a woman, who were all in front of the apartment complex.

The complaint states the woman was upset, and told police her children were still “up there” and that the man still had them.

Officers could also seen an air conditioning unit on the ground, and the woman told them she pushed it out and jumped from the second story to escape.

Police state they then set up a perimeter, and the woman told them the man, identified as Jesus, was in her apartment, and was the father of her three children, identified in the complaint as being 4 and 2 years old, as well as 11 months old. The complaint states she also told police Mora had been in jail before.

In addition, she also told police Jesus had been living with her and the children, as well as her mother during the last two months. She went on to say Mora was “very controlling” and “violent” towards her during that timeframe, and that he had strangled her, given her two black eyes and dislocated her jaw, documents state.

She then said she had never contacted police about those incidents.

According to the complaint, the woman told police Mora was upset because he couldn’t find his car keys, and he grabbed her phone while she texting her sister back. After grabbing her phone, documents state he threw it to the ground, and then grabbed her purse and took her keys.

The complaint says she followed him, told him not to take the car, and then grabbed the keys away from him, however he was able to get them back.

Later, the document says he grabbed her arm and threw her on the bed, however she was able to get away and run to the bedroom where the three children were and locked the door.

Then, the complaint says she pushed the air conditioning unit out of the window, crawled outside and dangled from the window until Mora broke into the room. It goes on to say she then dropped from the window to the lawn, and told officers Mora yelled out to her that if she called police, he would “kill her and the kids.”

According to the court document, he shut and locked the window.

During the standoff, police say they called in members of the SWAT team, who contacted Mora on the phone. On the second try, the complaint states they spoke with Mora for 15 minutes, and also verified the three kids were safe. According to the complaint, Mora told them he was drinking and they were arguing, and claimed the woman’s friend was going to come over and sell them or her mother drugs, and that someone tried to kick the door open at the apartment.

A half hour later, officers called him back to check on the kids. At that point, the complaint states Mora was “suicidal” and wasn’t going to come out, adding that if anyone would come in, he would “go out in a blaze of glory.”

Police then called back twice, and on the second attempt, they spoke with him for more than an hour. The document states Mora would be cooperative and understanding, but would be very angry at other times.

Officers called him again at 6:44 and 7:12, with the complaint saying Mora was upset about his information and the series of events leading up to Sunday’s incident being published by the “media”.

Then, the complaint says Mora wanted to make a video to post online, and show he had no weapons, and wasn’t threatening the three children who were inside. He also said he was scared about going to jail.

Police placed the last phone call to Mora at around 7:45 p.m., and the two sides were able to agree on a surrender plan, documents say.

According to the complaint, Mora put some tools outside of the apartment exit door for his brother to pick up, and then surrendered to members of the SWAT team.

If convicted of all three charges, Mora could be sentenced to16 years in prison, a $36,000 fine, or both.

However, a state statute states because Mora has previously been convicted of a felony, his prison sentence could increase.

