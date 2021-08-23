Advertisement

Ft. McCoy begins receiving Afghan refugees following Pentagon approval

Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(WEAU)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan refugees began arriving at Fort McCoy to receive temporary housing and support as their home country falls to the Taliban.

According to a Facebook Post from Fort McCoy, special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk began arriving at the base Sunday. This is in addition to Afghans currently finalizing their processing at Fort Lee, Va. More arrivals are expected throughout today and in the coming days.

From Task Force McCoy Public Affairs Office: Fort McCoy establishes Task Force McCoy in support of Operation Allies...

Posted by Fort McCoy on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Cheryl Phillips, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Director, confirmed with NBC15 the refugees are flying into Volk Field Air National Guard Base and being transported to Fort McCoy.

Right now it is unclear how many refugees will be receiving in the coming days, however, 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve are assembling at Fort McCoy to provide support.

The Fort also released these photos of the base preparing to house and support incoming Afghan refugees.

The Fort also released these photos of the base preparing to house and support incoming Afghan refugees.
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith | Operation Allies Refuge)
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army...
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Sgt. Nicholas Vidro | Operation Allies Refuge)
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army...
The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith | Operation Allies Refuge)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has not commented on the refugee arrival. NBC15 reached out to the governor’s office Sunday night but did not hear back.

On Saturday, the military base confirmed their request to house and support refugees from Afghanistan was approved by the Pentagon. This support is in addition to that provided at Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Lee, Virgina.

The Department of Defense recently approved a request for assistance from the State Department to provide temporary...

Posted by Fort McCoy on Saturday, August 21, 2021

