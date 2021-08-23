Fans enjoyed beautiful weather for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Challenge

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fans from all over the area spent the day at Appleton’s Fox Cities Stadium for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game.

Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver pulled out all the stops for his charity softball game, featuring former Green Bay Packers players, former Wisconsin Badgers basketball players, and a variety of entertainers.

Although former Packers wide receiver James Jones’ team defeated Donald Driver’s team with a final score of 33 to 25, Driver said it’s all fun and games.

Driver said he’s just happy to give back to his foundation, which supports families in need through wellness programs and career development.

