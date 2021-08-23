Advertisement

Driver shortages hitting bus companies nationwide and statewide

By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Bus driver shortages are not just hitting schools nationally, but especially in Northeast Wisconsin.

Lamers Bus Lines, one of the largest bussing companies in the nation, is affected right now at every one of its 38 bus terminals.

“The number one thing on everybody’s mind is we’re short drivers, how do we get drivers? So it’s not just affecting Lamers, it’s statewide, it’s nationwide,” said Rian Schmidt, assistant manager, Menasha Lamers Bus Lines.

Lamers Bus Lines in Menasha needs 11 route drivers, and 45 charter drivers before the school year begins on September 1st for most public schools.

Right now, officials say they have about 134 drivers and on a normal year, about 180 drivers are needed.

Lamers officials said the Green Bay terminal is short more than 20 drivers, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic amplified these shortages.

“We were slowly on the decline with drivers and then with the pandemic, it kind of just increased driver retirement, I’d say would be one of the biggest things that we lost drivers to,” said Schmidt.

Lamers Bus Lines is offering an $1800 school-year bonus for drivers and they raised rages across the board, for all of its 38 terminals in Wisconsin. Wages vary at each terminal, but for Fox Cities terminal, its upward of $20 an hour.

“Even if you have a full-time job, we can work with you and kind of get a little extra income that way,” said Schmidt.

“There’s so much flexibility but there’s also so much opportunity at the same time,” said Andrea Felzer, driver, Menasha Lamers Bus Lines.

Lamers hosts a hiring event every Wednesday where anyone interested can come drive a bus, you have to be at least 21 years of age to apply and hours are flexible.

“The biggest importance is getting the kids to school, that’s their education, that’s the foundation of their future and if they don’t have that way to school, you know, that’s kind of a key part of it,” said Felzer.

Masks are required for drivers to wear, buses will be sanitized after each drive, and hand sanitizer and spare masks will be on every bus.

Schmidt said they need drivers ideally by the time school starts back up, but will still be hiring after that. To apply, click here.

