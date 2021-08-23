Driver killed in Dodge County crash

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County.

At about 7:33 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on County Highway C at Jersey Road in the Township of Trenton.

The Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound SUV was approaching the intersection when a car driver traveling north on Jersey Road failed to stop for a stop sign. The front of the SUV struck the driver’s side of the passenger car in the intersection.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in Waupun.

The crash remains under investigation. No names were released.

The highway was closed for 3.5 hours.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.