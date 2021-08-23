Advertisement

Deadly Tennessee flooding: Search for the missing continues amid devastation

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (Gray News) - As the water recedes and the sun shines, Blackhawk helicopters fly as rescuers search for bodies in the rubble left behind by flooding.

Catastrophic flooding left at least 22 people dead over the weekend, including two babies who were swept away from their father.

Authorities in Humphreys County also said 20 people are missing.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety posted a plea for help on their Facebook page.

They have published a list of people thought to be missing, along with a number of children, who they are trying to locate.

Maggie Moran said the community is devastated.

“There’s so many people missing right now, and it’s hard to have hope,” she said. Her sister’s 15-year-old friend is one of them.

Rescue crews continue to search through the debris. In thick brush, volunteers looked for survivors.

“There’s so much stuff we can’t even look through to find her, and then when they have someone sent to the hospital, there’s hope that it’s her. And then we go there, and they get let down that it’s not her,” Moran said.

Several children were swept away on a street where homes back up to Trace Creek.

Twin babies Ryan and Rieligh were ripped from their father’s arms, their bodies later recovered.

A bicycle at one home is tangled around a pole.

“You know a lot of people, I heard them say, ‘Why? I don’t understand,’” said Mario Crim, who says they barely escaped his business. “It was rising about a foot every 30 seconds.”

Dozens of homes will likely be condemned but for now, crews continue searching for people who are missing.

“There’s so many people out looking, and you just keep finding more people just laying there, and there’s nothing we can do,” Moran said.

Several bridges and roads are closed from flooding and debris impacts.

American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are opening shelters and relief supplies for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties.

More than 10,000 customers in the area are without power.

