Citizens group sends mailers on Suamico ATV proposal

ATV riders in Oconto County
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of citizens in Suamico is mailing postcards to survey the amount of support for a proposal to allow all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles to share streets in the village.

As we’ve reported, the proposal to let ATVs and UTVs use public roadways was debated in village government earlier this month, and the village board is set to take it up again on September 20.

The group says the mailer should arrive between Friday and next Tuesday. It contains instructions for people to email their preference on the issue.

Board members tell us people who responded to a generic survey about the village in February, 2020, were evenly divided on a question about ATV/UTVs on roadways.

