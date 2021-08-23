Body found in truck of missing Wisconsin man

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A body was found in a truck belonging to a missing Trempealeau County man Sunday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jeff Halvorsen’s vehicle was found Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward in Sawyer County.

On Sunday, at about 2:15 p.m., Trempealeau County officials received a call from Sawyer County officials that they had found Halvorsen’s Dodge Ram truck and there was a body inside of the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators are working to determine the identity of the body in the vehicle. They do not suspect foul play.

Halvorsen was reported missing Friday, Aug. 19.

Halvorsen previously served as fire chief for Arcadia-Glencoe.

