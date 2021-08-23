Beware the bear in the air

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking to the air this week to watch for traffic violations.

The state patrol announced pilots will be flying over highways in four counties through Sunday to watch for speeding or aggressive driving, including Fond du Lac County. When they spot a violation, they’ll alert troopers on the ground to stop the offender.

The patrol is announcing the schedule ahead of time to make drivers think about their driving habits, saying its goal is to “improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.”

The aerial enforcement schedule announced by the state patrol:

Tuesday, August 24: State Highway 26, Fond du Lac County

Wednesday, August 25: I-39/90, Dane County

Friday, August 27: I-94, Eau Claire County

Saturday, August 28: I-39/90, Rock County

Sunday, August 29: I-39/90, Dane County

