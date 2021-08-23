3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Electronic vampires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your electronics are bleeding you dry. Studies show as much as the quarter of the electricity you use every month goes to devices you’re not even using.

Many of the devices plugged in at your home are always sucking energy: The clock on your microwave oven, the TV and DVR waiting for you to press a button on your remote, the smartphone charging cord that’s plugged into a wall but not into a phone.

Brad Spakowitz looks at these “vampire electronics” and what it’s costing you and how you can put a wooden stake through the heart of your electric bill.

