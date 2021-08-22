Advertisement

WI State Representative Robin Vos attends Alabama Trump rally

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Representative Robin Vos traveled by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from State Representative Vos, Vos spent the day sharing with Trump his plans to restore integrity and trust in elections in Wisconsin.

“While our attempts to make common sense election reforms to close loopholes and standardize procedures were vetoed by Governor Evers, we have doubled down on our top-to-bottom investigation by Special Counsel Justice Michael Gableman,” says Vos. “We will do whatever it takes to help Justice Gableman uncover reports of systematic fraud in our forensic audit.”

This comes after Trump heavily criticized Vos back in June, claiming Vos was working with other Wisconsin representatives to cover up election corruption during the 2020 Presidential election.

Vos says he will continue to keep former President Trump updated on the investigation.

