Upfront: Congressmen sound off on situation in Afghanistan

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden addressed the nation Sunday afternoon as the Pentagon ordered several U.S. airlines to help move people evacuating from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

The address comes one week after the country’s capitol, as well as the entire country, fell to the Taliban in a little more than a week.

“Our first priority in Kabul is getting American citizens out of the country as quickly and as safely as possible. At my direction, the State Department continues to reach out to the remaining Americans compound we have identified by phone, by email and other means to ascertain their whereabouts and their plans,” said Biden.

Biden’s statements come as his administration faces major criticism as tens of thousands of people are desperate to leave the country.

As previously reported, some of the refugees will be brought to Wisconsin to settle at Fort McCoy, an army installation in Monroe County.

Sunday morning on Upfront, two Wisconsin Congressmen discussed their views regarding the situation in Afghanistan - Green Bay area Republican U.S. representative Mike Gallagher, and Madison-area Democratic U.S. representative Mark Pocan.

“My own view is that if you fought with the U.S. in Afghanistan and you risked your lives and we made promises to you, we should do everything possible to make you eligible for the process. With that being said, there are very high level requirements in that process, and I don’t think we should relax those just because of this temporary emergency,” said Gallagher.

“I think the idea that we have people who assisted the U.S. and our government and put their lives and their families at risk in Afghanistan, we have an obligation to help them. We have to get them help and accept refugees like we always have, it’s part of our moral compass as a nation. I’ve seen a lot of republicans agree, but there are some who are playing to fears and are making it political,” said Pocan.

