Some fans struggle with mobile tickets at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While using mobile tickets are not new for ticketed events, it’s new to some fans going to a Packers game, especially to season ticket holders.

As Action 2 News reported, the Green Bay Packers transitioned from paper tickets to now being completely mobile, some fans don’t mind it, while others find it more difficult, saying it’s a slower process when entering Lambeau Field.

“Transferring the tickets, it was impossible,” said Gene Reynolds of Milwaukee. Gene said he does not like the mobile tickets at all, “I’d rather have physical, physical tickets, something you can collect.”

The Packers pre-season game on Saturday was the second game with electronic ticketing this season and officials say by going completely mobile and cashless, it removes one more point of contact for people to keep fans safe during the pandemic.

“There is a very small percentage that still use cash, so we have the ability for them to switch it out and get a card here at the stadium,” said Aaron Popkey, Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs.

Popkey said there has been some issues with card machines that slowed their process down, making lines longer, but hopes that won’t be an issue moving forward.

The Packers suggest fans get familiar with the mobile ticketing process before you get to Lambeau Field, so that long lines don’t continue to delay fans.

“It was very easy, I downloaded it to my iPhone wallet and one, two, three. The only problem was we had to stand out there for awhile in the hot sun,” said Alan Singer of Milwaukee.

“Normally you can walk in, scan your ticket, go up and in your in your seat, and we came up at like 2:30 and we’ve been waiting and we just got in now, and it is 3:30 so yeah we waited an hour to get in,” said Nichole Van Hammond of Neenah.

Packers officials say ticket holders should download and use the Packers app for mobile tickets, which can then be saved in you Apple Wallet or Google Play, depending on your phone. But if you’re buying tickets through another site or transferring tickets to friends, there’s a couple of different ways to access tickets.

“That’ll come through via an email and you’ll click on the link, and the tickets will open up through your browser, then you can transfer that to your wallet or access them through an app,” said Popkey.

The Packers share step-by-step instructions and a video tutorial, click here for more help.

