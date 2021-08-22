Rally held to mark one year since shooting of Jacob Blake

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY/WISN) - Monday is the one year mark of an officer involved shooting in Kenosha, which made national headlines.

On Saturday, family members and friends of Jacob Blake, as well as community activists - gathered in Kenosha for a “Justice for Jacob Blake” rally.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, Officer Rustin Sheskey shot Blake seven times after Blake was armed with a knife and refused orders from police. At the time of the shooting, the department said officers were responding to a domestic dispute, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice was investigating the shooting.

Video of the shooting was posted online, and caused multiple nights of protests and unrest in Kenosha, as well as areas around the community.

Now, Kenosha looks much different, with colorful paintings covering the remnants of unrest when there were several nights of riots, causing a curfew to be put in place.

Two people were fatally shot during the riots, and members of the Wisconsin National Guard were called in to help local first responders.

A state of emergency was declared by Governor Tony Evers due to the property damage, as well as other crimes, done during the protests.

In addition, our sister station WISN reported the Kenosha City Council also passed its own state of emergency declaration.

Businesses were also set on fire the night following the shooting of Blake, a Black man.

Blake survived the shooting, but is now paralyzed.

Some community members have called for Sheskey to be fired after he was cleared by the District Attorney and returned to work on administrative duties.

“People in this community have to live with that. They are not going to be free until we address the issue at hand. Firing and the prosecution of Officer Shesky,” said Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake.

Blake’s uncle says the family plans to travel to Washington, D.C. to push President Joe Biden to take action and address their concerns.

