Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions...
Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing
delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people try livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully...
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: DHS compares vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers

Latest News

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
LGBTQ mural green bay
Green Bay Mayor debuts new mural to support LGBTQ community
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
WBAY is your First Alert Station
3rd Annual ‘Rock The Dock’ raises money for those in need