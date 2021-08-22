PICTURE PERFECT SUNDAY COMING OUR WAY

We are in for a treat Sunday after a warm & muggy Saturday. You may even want to open your windows tonight to take advantage of the drier air moving in. Lows will range from the upper 40s (north) to the low 60s (lake shore). Most of us will be in the 50s.

Sunday is going to be picture perfect, and most likely the best day out of the next 7. Highs in the 70s are on tap along with plenty of sun and low humidity. Some gusty NE breezes may be up to around 20 mph before high pressure settles in and lowers the wind speeds.

The work week is looking more active. While some rain or a storm is possible Monday morning, odds of rain and storms will go up Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavier rain and perhaps some strong activity could develop once again. Several more disturbances will keep rain and storms in the forecast for the end of the work week and next weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Humidity dropping. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: A chance of an early storm, then some sunshine. Hot and turning more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies early. Storms arrive late in the day. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. A few storms are still possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. A shower or storm remains possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 85

