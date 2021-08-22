Advertisement

Paul Farrow elected Wisconsin Republican Party chairman

Paul Farrow, the current Waukesha County executive, has been elected as the chairman of the...
Paul Farrow, the current Waukesha County executive, has been elected as the chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party.(Waukesha County)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Wisconsin Republican Party has a new leader.

The party’s executive committee on Sunday elected Paul Farrow to serve as the party’s new chairman.

He replaces Andrew Hitt, who recently stepped down from the position after serving for over two years.

Hitt will continue to serve on the executive committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

Farrow currently serves as Waukesha County executive and previously served in both the state Assembly and Senate.

As chairman, he will oversee party strategy and fundraising efforts ahead of the 2022 election cycle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people try livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Tire blowout blamed for fatal Shawano County crash
Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions...
Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing

Latest News

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
Wisconsin Legislature wants in on redistricting lawsuit
Wisconsin Republicans seek to dismiss redistricting lawsuit
Steven Olikara - Democrat for U.S. Senate
Democratic millennial leader joins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
State Sen. Andre Jacque being treated at hospital after positive COVID-19 test