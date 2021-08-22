Advertisement

Greenfield officer shot after traffic stop; suspect killed

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man dead and a Greenfield police officer in critical condition following a traffic stop.

A Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near the city’s border with Milwaukee.

The the 31-year-old male driver stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed.

The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.

Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

