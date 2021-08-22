Green Bay Police: Suspect in custody after a domestic disturbance on Oakland Avenue, 3 others safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say one person is in custody after a domestic disturbance on Oakland Avenue Sunday.

The 27-year-old Green Bay man surrendered peacefully after hours of negotiation with Green Bay Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Police were called to the 1400 block of South Oakland Avenue around 2:00 p.m. and wrapped up around 8:30 p.m.

“He was cooperative the whole time and not sure why we were there on his part, but that is typical of an investigation like this. He was taken into custody peacefully, gave up on his own and the other three individuals came out with him,” said Green Bay Captain Ben Allen. Police would not identify the other individuals, other than saying there were related to ‘both parties involved in the domestic.’ They have now been reunited with the rest of the family.

“There was no report of weapons involved, some threats made initially, but no weapons were involved in this situation,” said Captain Allen. “He never threatened police, mostly cooperative, but took time convincing him that we didn’t want to hurt anybody and that we wanted this to end peacefully.’

Captain Allen said the two-building complex was evacuated, but residents should be able to return shortly.

Roads are back open as well.

Captain Allen said the man will be facing charges for what happened on Sunday.

****previous story*****

Police are asking community members to avoid a section of Oakland Avenue due to what they are calling an active police incident.

According to Green Bay Police, officers are currently working on an active incident in the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue.

Officials say they were originally called to the scene at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

They add they believe a weapon was involved in the incident.

Police say they are taking precautions to keep the neighbors safe.

An Action 2 News crew at the scene estimates there are about a dozen squad cars in the area, and the Bearcat is also at the scene.

An alert sent out by Green Bay police says the severity of the alert is considered “moderate”, meaning there is possible threat to life or property.

At 3:20 p.m., police announced the following streets will be closed until further notice:

S. Oakland between 9th Street and Mullet Place

9th Street and Norwood Avenue

Norwood Avenue and Langlade

Norwood Avenue and Mullet Place

S. Ashland Avenue and Mullet Place

Police told Action 2 News a little after 4 p.m. Sunday that due to the nature of the incident, officers at the scene aren’t able to give any other details at this time.

However, officers say once the situation is resolved, more information will be provided.

Check back for updates.

Officers are at the scene of an active incident on the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue in Green Bay. (WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.