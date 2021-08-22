Advertisement

Green Bay Police responding to ‘active incident’ on Oakland Avenue, multiple streets blocked

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking community members to avoid a section of Oakland Avenue due to what they are calling an active police incident.

According to Green Bay Police, officers are currently working on an active incident in the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue.

Officials say they were originally called to the scene at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

An Action 2 News crew at the scene estimates there are about a dozen squad cars in the area, and the Bearcat is also at the scene.

An alert message sent out by Green Bay police says the severity of the alert is considered “moderate”, meaning there is possible threat to life or property.

At 3:20 p.m., police announced the following streets will be closed until further notice:

  • S. Oakland between 9th Street and Mullet Place
  • 9th Street and Norwood Avenue
  • Norwood Avenue and Langlade
  • Norwood Avenue and Mullet Place
  • S. Ashland Avenue and Mullet Place

Police weren’t able to immediately provide any other details.

Action 2 News will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

