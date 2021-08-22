Advertisement

Green Bay Mayor debuts new mural to support LGBTQ community

LGBTQ mural green bay
LGBTQ mural green bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich unveils a new mural in support of the LGBTQ community, declaring a ‘weekend of pride’ in downtown Green Bay’s art district.

The weekend kicked off with a block party featuring live music, food, and free COVID-19 vaccines.

It all lead up to the unveiling of a new mural, which is located on the side of a Napalese Lounge, which is Wisconsin’s second-longest-running gay bar.

When the bar first opened 21 years ago, people would kick open the front door and throw firecrackers or trash into to bar. Since then, the door has been sealed off and people could only enter through a side door.

Thanks to a grant from Green Bay’s Redevelopment Authority, the bar did not only receive a new pride mural but also received a new front door.

“There’s a middle school here, a high school, and an elementary school here. And I remember growing up as a person of color fearing that I wasn’t validated or visible so this is kind of for them right? But it’s also a representation for the adults as well who are struggling through this so it’s not even for the youth it’s for people of all ages,” said Loschue Lo, the artist of the mural.

The mural features two trans-activists during the stonewall riots and it will remain permanently on the side of the bar.

