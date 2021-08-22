Advertisement

Consumer First Alert: Deceptive charity operation shut down

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators in Wisconsin and across the country have announced that an operation that inundated people with deceptive calls and fake fundraising has been shut down.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and officials in 37 states have put a stop to robocalls from Associated Community Services.

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, nearly 43 million fraudulent calls were made in the state over a three year period - from January of 2016 to August of 2019. Officials add those calls were made to 1.6 million unique numbers, saying many of those calls were made repeatedly to the same phone numbers.

The online case summary states that nation wide, the operation contacted 67 million consumers with 1.3 billion deceptive charitable fundraising calls, adding most of them were illegal robocalls. According to the summary, the defendants collected more than $110 million.

Now - through court action - officials say $500,000 is being paid to the states to then be distributed to court approved non-profits.

Kaul issued this statement regarding the shut down of the operation:

“This operation that inundated people with deceptive calls has been shut down, and hundreds of thousands of dollars are going toward the important charitable causes that generous folks intended to support. We must continue working to hold scammers who flood our phone lines accountable.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

Officials are reminding consumers to not give out bank or personal information to random callers or e-mails.

In addition, you should research the charity at give.org.

You can also do an online search by typing in the charity’s name with the word “scam” or “complaint” and then review the results.

If you have information about a suspected charity scam, you can report it to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people try livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Tire blowout blamed for fatal Shawano County crash
Employees are flustered by the coming closing, and even more so by the abundance of questions...
Cedar Creek asks customers to not ask staff about store closing

Latest News

Justice for Jacob Blake rally marks one year since shooting
Rally held to mark one year since shooting of Jacob Blake
LGBTQ mural green bay
Green Bay Mayor debuts new mural to support LGBTQ community
Justice for Jacob Blake rally marks one year since shooting
Justice for Jacob Blake rally marks one year since shooting
Green Bay Mayor debuts new mural to support LGBTQ community
Green Bay Mayor debuts new mural to support LGBTQ community