Classic cars spark memories and raise funds for 2nd Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Most of us might remember our first car, our grandparent’s vehicle, or what we used to drive to work in. Yet, how can a car actually help your memory when you suffer from Alzheimer’s disease? Green Bay’s Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event ties together automobile nostalgia with dementia research.

A colorful collection of cars made their way through the streets of Green Bay on Sunday morning, August 22, not just to enjoy the nice weather but in hopes of recalling days gone by for residents in memory care facilities.

“We of course know that in a lot of memory care facilities and other facilities, the residents are not able to come out for events or come for a tour, or do different things,” Kathryn Gardner, director of administration and events at The Automobile Gallery, said. “So, we said let’s bring the party to them.”

The fleet of vehicles for the 2nd Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event visited about 35 memory care facilities along the way. Plus, raised funds through registration and a 50/50 raffle to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Wisconsin chapter provides care consultations, support groups and raises money to help find a cure.

“They’ve done a lot of research and there has been a lot of studies done that different things trigger memories,” the Walk to End Alzheimer’s director for Northern Wisconsin’s Alzheimer’s Association, Cari Josephson, shared. “There has been a lot of talk about music but also the same thing happens with old cars. I know a lot of times these different groups will do tours at The Automobile Gallery. This is us kind of bringing the tour to them.”

“It’s amazing,” Gardner emphasized. “They do remember these cars. They light up. They start talking about different things. Even people who come from the organization are just surprised as to how much they remember the cars.”

Starting in September is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s season which is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds about Alzheimer’s. Green Bay’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is September 25 at Johnsonville Tailgate Village by Lambeau Field. If you want to sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at a location near you, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website by clicking here.

