Advertisement

Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons

FILE
FILE(WVUE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) - As the list of companies mandating employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine grows, so does the number of people claiming religious exemption.

Now, Wisconsin Catholic leaders are issuing new guidance over religious exemptions, as it requires a legal balancing act.

On Friday, Wisconsin’s Catholic bishops issued a statement encouraging vaccines, as well as the right to request exemptions for reasons of religion or conscience:

“Pastors should not feel compelled to issue documentation recognizing this conscientious objection and are recommended not to do so,” says part of the statement. You can find the full document below, or by clicking here.

Employers are legally allowed to ask if an employee’s concerns about the vaccine are due to its safety, effectiveness, or political beliefs, or even the company’s authority to require the shot, and those are not considered religious beliefs, so a company can deny that exemption.

“And then they should expect a process to work together to identify is this a belief that would be protected under the law, and if so, are there accommodations that might be available in the workplace,” said Sarah Platt, a Labor Law attorney.

If you are denied, your employer could create accommodations such as wearing a mask in the workplace, or getting tested weekly.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
Green Bay Police on the scene of an incident on the 1400 block of S. Oakland Avenue
Green Bay Police responding to ‘active incident’ on Oakland Avenue, multiple streets blocked
delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
53-year-old Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people try livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Upfront: Congressmen sound off on situation in Afghanistan
A colorful collection of cars get ready to make their way through the streets of Green Bay on...
Classic cars spark memories and raise funds for 2nd Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event
Classic cars spark memories and raise funds for 2nd Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event
Classic cars spark memories and raise funds for 2nd Annual Drive to End Alzheimer’s Event
Upfront: Reaction to situation in Afghanistan
Upfront: Reaction to situation in Afghanistan