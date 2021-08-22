A BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY FORECAST

Today will likely be the best day out of the next week as we can expect a break from intense heat and humidity. Skies will stay mostly sunny today as high pressure begins to move in to the region. A northeast wind will keep the humidity low, and will also keep highs mostly in the middle and upper 70s.

Winds today will be breezy, sustained at 5-15 mph at any point during the day. Gusts at times, especially earlier in the day, could be around 20 mph before high pressure moves overhead later today. Winds gradually will die down by this evening.

The work week is looking more active. There could be a few showers overnight, possible lasting through the morning commute on Monday, but heavier rain and perhaps some strong storms will be possible by mid-week. Several more disturbances will keep rain and storms in the forecast for the end of the work week and next weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM

SUNDAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

MONDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

MONDAY: A chance of an early shower t’shower, then some sunshine. Hot and turning more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies early. Storms arrive late in the day. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. A few storms are still possible, especially in the morning. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. A shower or storm remains possible later in the day. HIGH: 77 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 84

