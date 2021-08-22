ACTIVE WORK WEEK AHEAD

A few early day showers are possible Monday but by in large the day will be pretty quiet. One thing you’ll notice by the afternoon is a sharp increase in humidity relative to what we enjoyed Sunday. Heat indices may be up to around 90° once again.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again anytime from Tuesday morning through the afternoon and even into Wednesday morning. It’s still a bit hard to nail down when and where batches of storms will be but there will be some around. Some storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. There is currently a LEVEL 1 out of 5 for some severe weather during this time.

More rain and storms are likely going into Thursday and Friday as the weather pattern stays unsettled. Additional heavy rain could occur. Temperatures may be kept down into the upper 70s due to the increased cloud cover and rain chances.

Additional showers and storms are expected for the upcoming weekend as well. It’ll be warm and humid so any storm may produce more heavy rainfall. Total rainfall over the next week may be in the 4″ to 5″ rain in some spots!

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: S 7-12 KTS WAVES: 1′ OR LESS

TUESDAY: NW/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Clear during the evening with increasing clouds overnight. A late shower is possible. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: An early shower is possible then partly cloudy. Hot and humid in the afternoon. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and storms. Some strong storms are possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. A few storms are still possible, especially in the morning. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Showers and storms possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Chance of storms. HIGH: 84

