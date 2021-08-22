3rd Annual ‘Rock The Dock’ raises money for those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens attended the ‘Rock The Dock’ event in Green Bay on Saturday.

The 3rd annual event took place at the City Deck in downtown Green Bay all afternoon, hosted by Compassionate Home Health Care.

With three stages featuring local bands, plenty of food, and local shopping vendors, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

The event helps raise money for Compassionate Home Health Care’s holiday giving campaign. The non-profit helps with the high cost of personal care items and cleaning supplies for community members who struggle to purchase basic essential need items.

