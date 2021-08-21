Advertisement

Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14

Green Bay Packers' Kylin Hill runs past New York Jets' Marcus Maye for a touchdown during the...
Green Bay Packers' Kylin Hill runs past New York Jets' Marcus Maye for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards and connected with tight end Tyler Kroft on a pair of 18-yard touchdowns to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Corey Davis caught four Wilson passes for 70 yards.

Davis signed a three-contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee.

Kurt Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a TD and an interception.

