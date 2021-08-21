What was inside a 1924 time capsule at a Green Bay YMCA?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-awaited time capsule from nearly 100 years ago was finally opened this afternoon, August 21.

“We’ve got a great day, a big day in the history of our YMCA,” president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay YMCA, Sean Elliott, said. “We’re celebrating 150 years of serving this community. So, we’ve got a great day of family fun, family activities, food. All kinds of good stuff.”

To mark the major moment in time, the Ferguson Family YMCA at 235 N. Jefferson Street in Green Bay hosted family friendly activites in front of their historic facility. “This building has been here for about 97 years,” Sherri Valitchka, vice-president of marketing and communications for the Greater Green Bay YMCA, shared. “It was built in 1923, 1924, and the dedication in 1925. We’re celebrating with the community by having a magic show, balloon animals, there is Gaga ball, two bounce houses, and we’re going to have a live band.”

Adding to the century and a half of history is a 1924 time capsule that was unearthed about two months ago from the stones of the YMCA building. Its contents were kept hidden until the big reveal on Saturday afternoon. Even though the time capsule was 97 years old instead of the traditional one hundred years, the YMCA decided to open it as part of the 150 year anniversary.

Inside the almost century old container was an American flag with only 48 stars since Alaska and Hawaii were not admitted to the United States until 1959, newspaper clippings, a bible, and a collection of photographs.

“We’re also going to do kind of a social media contest with our members or just community people about what should we put in the new time capsule,” the Greater Green Bay YMCA member service director, Renee Chandler, said.

A modern day time capsule with items from 2021 will likely include articles about the coronavirus pandemic, face masks and YMCA brochures.

“So, in the next hundred years... somebody else can find it,” Chandler emphasized.

