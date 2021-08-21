USDA awards $182,000 in grants to expand Wis. biofuel infrastructure

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Friday they are awarding $182,000 in grants to help expand the availability of biofuels in Wisconsin.

The USDA is investing $26 million to assist efforts in increasing the use of biofuels derived from U.S. agriculture products, Rural Development said. Wisconsin is one of 23 states the USDA is awarding funds to.

The agency will fund $182,000 through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP). Through the program, the USDA helps transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities provide higher ethanol and biodiesel blends to customers by giving funds to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure.

“HBIIP has been a significant first step in helping to improve consumer access to biofuel blends,” Wisconsin Rural Development Acting State Director Michelle Wallace said. “USDA will continue to help ease the burden for retailers planning projects across the nation which will in turn pass along savings at the pump.”

The following projects are expected to increase availability of biofuels in Wisconsin:

Pamperin Rentals III LLC will use a $100,000 grant to replace five dispensers and install an underground storage tank at a fueling station in East Troy.

O-Line 50 Inc will use a $82,000 grant to install six dispensers and a storage tank at a fueling station in Kenosha.

USDA has invested $66.4 million for projects that are expected to increase biofuels sales by 1.2 billion gallons annually, according to Rural Development.

To learn more about HBIIP, visit www.rd.usda.gov/hbiip.

