Throwing axes and bringing new business to Howard

The Razor Axe Throwing co-owners are hoping to host fundraisers for veterans and other...
The Razor Axe Throwing co-owners are hoping to host fundraisers for veterans and other charities once they get everything up and running. Or in this case... throwing.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A new business is opening soon in Howard which is the latest in a growing area of entertainment options for locals. You might not want to try throwing axes at home, but you may want to try it at Razor Axe Throwing. Their soft opening at 2331 Velp Avenue is Monday, August 23, for a small group of co-owners’ friends and family with a grand opening hopefully in the next few weeks. Plus, the possibility of both competitive and non-competitive axe throwing leagues.

“It fits in the category of like shotgun shooting, archery, or darts even,” Razor Axe Throwing co-owner, Justin Davis, said. “It’s more exotic, so more like archery.”

“I like the feeling of gratitude when it actually sticks in the wood and it’s just exciting,” Gabrielle Fritz, another co-owner, shared. “You get to meet new people and you get to see other people have the same reaction you do. It’s kind of like a family.”

The co-owners are hoping to host fundraisers for veterans and other charities once they get everything up and running. Or in this case - throwing.

