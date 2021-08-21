Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway on Green Bay’s west side

Street sign for Perkins Ave. in Green Bay, WI
Street sign for Perkins Ave. in Green Bay, WI(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say no victims were found after responding to a report of a shooting Saturday morning in Green Bay.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Perkins Avenue at about 9:18 a.m. for a report of a male who fired at least one shot from outside an apartment building.

Officials say other males were spotted running from that same location.

After searching the area, police say no victims were found, and add the suspect was also not at the scene.

They believe he left the area before officers arrived.

The suspect was only described by police as a shirtless male. Police tell Action 2 News they aren’t able to provide an estimate of the male’s age as of this time.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police say the scene was cleared after they collected evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 920-448-3208, and reference case 21-24675. You can also submit information to Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, or use the P3 Tips app.

