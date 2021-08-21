SCATTERED STORMS TODAY...MUCH NICER TOMORROW

A cold front will push through the area today, and it will bring with it a round of scattered showers and storms. Light rain will be possible for some early morning, but the better chances for rain and storms comes throughout late morning and in the afternoon. If you are planning to attend the Packers game, know that scattered storms will be possible especially during tailgate time. By kickoff, most of the heavier rain will probably have pushed to the east but there still is at least a chance of a lingering shower at that time. By the evening, skies should be clearing out very nicely.

The humidity will drop late late today as winds turn more northwesterly behind the cold front. It will be breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph, so bringing something to secure items with at any tailgates is probably not a bad idea. Tomorrow looks to be breezy too, but highs will stay in the upper 70s. With low humidity and mostly sunny skies, Sunday is certainly the nicest day this weekend... and perhaps of the entire upcoming week!

There will be an isolated storm chance early Monday... especially SOUTH, but the afternoon is most likely dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will shoot back into the upper half of the 80s for highs, and the humidity will return. Highs will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week, and several muggy days can be expected. Storms will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and additional storm chances come late in the week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY

SATURDAY: SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms, mainly mid-morning through the afternoon. Some clearing late. Warm, humid, and breezy. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Skies clearing. Humidity dropping. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and less humid. Breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: A chance of an early storm, then some sunshine. Hot and turning more humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies early. Storms arrive late in the day. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Lingering early showers? Partly cloudy. Still muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms. HIGH: 75

