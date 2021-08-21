Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin state representative says a state senator who was hospitalized following after a positive COVID-19 test is in need of prayers.
Representative Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), took to Facebook Friday night and asked each of his followers to pray for Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R- De Pere).
Sortwell said Jacque was in “serious need of your prayers tonight,” adding the senator is in the hospital with “COVID induced pneumonia.” You can find the post below.
As Action 2 News first reported earlier this week, Jacque was being treated for pneumonia at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
At that time, the senator said at the time he tested positive, he was largely asymptomatic.
The senator’s current condition has not been released as of this time.
In a statement provided to Action 2 News by Sen. Jacque’s office earlier this week, the Senator wrote in part at the time that he “did not know when I contracted COVID, but some of my family and I did test positive for it at the end of last week after I came home from Madison.”
Senator Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc Counties.
Action 2 has reached out to Jacque’s office for comment, and will update this article as more information becomes available.
